Family asks public for help finding missing Toledo woman with mental illness

By Alexis Means
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo women has been missing for three weeks and her family is speaking out hoping you can help find the woman. Family and friends want to know if you’ve seen Lucria Bermejo.

“We’ve checked alleys dumpsters,” said Marcella Ramirez, the woman’s sister.

The 34-year-old woman was last seen at Raintree Village mobile homes off of Alexis Road according to her family. Her sister is handing out out fliers. They say Lucria has mental illness and they are concerned about her.

“She’s pretty much kind of like a child. She’s very easily manipulated. She’s never even been a whole day or two without somebody knowing where she’s at, without coming home to change. Coming home to eat. She’s never done anything like this before,” said Ramirez.

The missing woman has multiple tattoos. Toledo police say they are always looking for new information and leads. If you have anyone information call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

