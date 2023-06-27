Birthday Club
Fifth Third Bank, MVHFH to hold Rock the Block in Junction neighborhood

Rock the Block empowers neighbors and homeowners to celebrate the importance of homeownership and pride in their neighborhoods.
Rock the Block empowers neighbors and homeowners to celebrate the importance of homeownership and pride in their neighborhoods.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fifth Third Bank, in partnership with Maumee Valley Habitat for Humanity, is focusing on building community in Toledo’s Junction neighborhood through Rock the Block, the annual one-day beautification effort.

Rock the Block will take place on June 28 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. beginning at the Frederick Douglass Community Center located at 1001 Indiana Ave.

The following is the schedule for the event:

  • 1 p.m. - Opening Program
  • 1:15 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. - Projects
  • 3:45 p.m. - Closing Program at City Park in tribute of “Coach Griff” Bill Griffin

MVHFH says Rock the Block empowers neighbors and homeowners to celebrate the importance of homeownership and pride in their neighborhoods.

