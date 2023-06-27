Gary Johnson asks judge to overturn bribery conviction

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Attorneys for former Toledo city councilman Gary Johnson asked a federal judge to overturn his bribery conviction and grant him a new trial.

They argue the jury was wrong to conclude that a $2,000 payment from a local businessman was a bribe when he thought it was a campaign contribution.

They also say that because the individual was an FBI informant, the offer was a case of entrapment.

