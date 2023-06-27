Identity theft scheme uses personal info to gain access to BMV accounts

Birthday Club
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WXIX) - There is a new sophisticated identity theft scheme involving stolen personal information, officials with the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS) say.

The stolen information is used to answer online Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) security questions and to gain access to individuals’ BMV accounts, a news release from ODPS says.

Once identity thieves get into an account, they request a driver’s license or ID card reprint and ask that it be mailed to a new address, according to ODPS.

“This scheme is incredibly concerning, not only because criminals are ordering up legitimate driver’s licenses but because they can use these cards and the stolen personal information to potentially access your bank account,” Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson said.

The news release says the BMV has contacted about 90 Ohioans whose stolen information was used to obtain or attempt to obtain a driver’s license reprint.

The BMV has reported the fraud to federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies.

ODPS officials say it’s unlikely that additional fraudulent driver’s license requests will be mailed due to this additional monitoring.

However, if you receive a postcard from the BMV notifying you of online profile changes that you did not request, immediately contact the BMV at 1-844-644-6268.

Officials also recommend that you file a report with your local law enforcement agency, change answers to your online security questions, and place a fraud alert on your credit file.

