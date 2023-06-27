Industrial park paves path towards the future in Fremont

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - The Harold P. Young Industrial Park will be open in Fremont soon and city officials couldn’t be more excited.

Heavy equipment trucks have been making progress just off Route 20 on the north edge of town where the city annexed 150 acres of land for a new park, which the mayor is hoping will spark economic growth in the city.

“We knew that the city hadn’t had a new industrial park in over 30 years,” said Fremont Mayor Danny Sanchez. “So our number one focus was to build a new industrial park here in the city.”

To fund the project. the City used $1 million dollars of its ARPA funds, along with what the mayor calls a large collaborative effort.

“We were able to strike a deal with a private developer and we had a non-profit group called the Fremont Development Corporation. That consists of members from our community such as former CEO of our local hospital here.”

Fremont’s Economic Development Director, Bob Gross, explains why that location is so important.

“Just north of the Route 20 bypass, this is a very important site,” said Gross. “As you can see behind us, great highway access, great visibility so as cars come through here, thousands of cars every day, they can see the potential. You have to bring your business to Fremont.”

Along with bringing in that new business, the mayor stresses the importance of keeping local industry leaders in the area.

“This is an opportunity for a local company to reinvest back into the City to grow and expand their business.”

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony on June 28 at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

