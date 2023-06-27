Birthday Club
Infant abducted, hospitalized after suspect drives into house

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - An abducted North Baltimore infant was hospitalized after the suspect drove into a house at full-speed, police say.

According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, an armed man, who has not yet been named, abducted a 7-month-old baby Tuesday and said he felt homicidal and suicidal. He claimed to have killed the baby. The Wood County Sheriff’s Office told the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office that he was driving a yellow Camaro and heading for Tiffin.

An off-duty officer spotted it and alerted authorities of its location near Cottage Ave. and Ella St. in Tiffin. A TPD officer came up behind the vehicle and the suspect accelerated at a high speed and “erratically” drove off the road and hit a house at full-speed.

Authorities surrounded the vehicle and broke the back window to get the baby out. Police say the 7-month-old was bleeding and had shallow breathing. The suspect was extricated from the vehicle and both were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

“The collaboration with our partners in law enforcement and Fire and EMS was once again on display during this tragic and rapidly evolving incident,” Seneca County Sheriff Stevens said in a statement. “Our hearts and prayers go out to the family of this innocent baby and to the deputies, officers and EMS that were involved in the lifesaving attempt for this infant. No one should have to deal with tragedy like this but unfortunately, they did today.”

This is a developing story and we’re working to learn more. Check back for updates.

