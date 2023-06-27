Birthday Club
June 27th Weather Forecast

Smoke Returns Today, Hot & Humid Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:25 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A few isolated showers will remain possible today with a high in the middle to upper 70s. A large push of wildfire smoke is expected to drop to the surface starting late afternoon, but the worst will arrive this evening and last through Wednesday morning. The air quality levels are already in the “unhealthy for sensitive groups” category and could drop into the “unhealthy” for everyone category. Lows tonight will fall to the upper 50s with the haze and smoke. Wednesday is expected to be sunny with low humidity, but smoke and haze will be present. Temperatures will quickly heat back up to around 90 by the end of the work week with high humidity. The heat index could near the middle 90s on Friday. A few showers and storms are possible on Friday, Friday night and again on Saturday. Highs over the weekend are expected to be in the upper 80s. Temperatures will heat back up to the low 90s for a lot of next week including the 4th of July.

