Local organization helps shape the lives of young, low-income single moms

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mom’s House is marking a major milestone of three decades of helping young, single moms graduate from high school, college or technical school while helping their children at the same time.

What Mom’s House has accomplished in the last 30 years is transformational on a number of levels and the results of the organization’s work will pay dividends for this community for generations.

Mom’s House provides a multi-layered support system for young, low-income, single mothers. That includes an early childhood education program for kids up to the age of five while their mother is pursuing a degree.

“Our goal is to help them break the cycles of poverty, repeat pregnancies and at-risk behaviors as well as help them chase their dreams,” said Christina Rodriguez, the Executive Director.

Rodriguez says in addition to the early childhood education program, there are also wrap-around services for the young moms.

“Parent education classes, tutoring, counseling, legal services. We have courses on everything from car care 101 to the brain development of a child,” said Rodriguez. “We throw everything at them. While mom works to get to a place where she can be stable, we are helping her child develop and teaching her how we are doing it. A sustainable parenting program for the rest of their lives.”

Rodriguez says she sees herself in the children.

“I am the child of a teenage mom and my father was a gang member. So when I see the kids here, I think that was me,” said Rodriguez. “This is a passion of mine and this has completely changed my life.”

Mom’s House has changed hundreds of lives in the last 30 years.

“We have moms who have graduated from the program who are cooks, chefs, estheticians, business owners and pharmacists,” said Rodriguez. “We also have nurses in every hospital in the region who graduated from our program.”

Dacorsha Sutton is one of the many success stories. She had her daughter when she was a 17-year-old high school student.

“I brought my daughter to Mom’s House for my senior year of high school,” said Sutton. “I graduated, then went on to college and got my bachelor’s degree and now I have my PharmD degree.”

Sutton is working as a pharmacist in the Toledo area and her daughter is now 11.

“I knew my life was in my own hands ultimately and whatever narrative someone may have had for me, I created my own narrative,” said Sutton. “I was determined to do that regardless of my circumstances and my situation. I became a doctor, which is what I always wanted to be.”

Sutton hopes her story of hard work and persistence inspires others.

“Actions speak louder than words. A lot of young moms, you can tell them what do to, but if they can see it, it sets them on a different path,” said Sutton.

Sutton was the featured speaker at the Mom’s House anniversary celebration on June 27.

Mom’s House can have up to 28 children in its program at any given time. There are also programs to help young fathers.

