Lucas Co. Commissioners declare July 1-8 as Fido Freedom Days

LC4 is allowed to waive impounding fees for any dog that was taken in and reclaimed during Fido Freedom Days wearing a 2023 dog license.(MGN)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Every year, animal shelters see an influx of stray dogs in the days surround the 4th of July.

In an effort to return as man dogs as possible to their homes, Lucas County Commissioners voted on June 27 to proclaim July 1 through July 8 as Fido Freedom Days.

During these days, Lucas County Canine Care & Control is allowed to waive impounding fees for any dog that was taken in and reclaimed during those dates wearing a 2023 dog license.

Lucas County says if the dog doesn’t have a current dog license, the impounding fees will be waived with the purchase of a license. A Lucas County dog license costs $25 and is good through the end of 2023.

According to Lucas County, the 4th of July is LC4′s busiest time of year. To help keep your pets safe owners should do the following:

  • Keep pets inside, especially when fireworks are being set off.
  • Keep dogs on-leash and secure when going outside.
  • Make sure your dog is wearing a collar with their dog license and ID tag on and that microchips are linked to current information.
  • Take a clear photo of your pet, just in case.

If you lose your dog, or your dog runs off, check LC4 located at 410 S. Erie St. in Toledo. The shelter is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. LC4 will be closed on July 4.

