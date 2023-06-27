Music Under the Stars returns to Toledo Zoo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - SUNDAYS FROM JULY 2 — AUG. 13

Enjoy summer evenings, sitting in the historic Amphitheatre, listening to live music while surrounded by family, friends and…the entire animal kingdom!

FREE concerts beginning at 7:30 p.m. on the following Sundays:

July 2 - 122nd Army Band presents On Broadway

July 9 - Maumee Community Band

July 16 - Polish American Concert Band

July 23 - Velvet Jones, and enjoy a performance with DC Taylor-Acoustic Duo, in our Main Plaza, from 6-7:30 p.m., as part of our Christmas in July weekend

July 30 - Jeff McDonald’s Swingmania Orchestra

Aug 6 - North Coast Concert Band

Aug 13 - Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra

Food and beverage offerings will be available for purchase.Gates open at 6 p.m., the Amphitheatre will open at 6:30 p.m.Admission is free, but Zoo parking rates and policies apply for non-members. Members receive free parking in both the Anthony Wayne Trail and Broadway lots, exclusively on these concert evenings.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.