Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host

Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
By Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:01 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(Gray News) - Ryan Seacrest announced on social media Tuesday that he will succeed longtime host Pat Sajak on “Wheel of Fortune.”

“I’m truly humbled to be stepping into the footsteps of the legendary Pat Sajak,” Seacrest wrote on Instagram. “I can say, along with the rest of America, that it’s been a privilege and pure joy to watch Pat and Vanna on our television screens for an unprecedented 40 years, making us smile every night and feel right at home with them.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

