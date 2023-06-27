Some residents worried for cats living in Sylvania apartments set for demolition

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hunt Club Apartments in Sylvania are set for demolition according to a city spokesperson and an apartment supervisor. This comes about a year after a fire took out almost 30 units.

With the rubble sitting for so long, though, some people believe animals, specifically cats, have taken over, and they’re worried about what will happen to them when the building is demolished.

A supervisor of the apartments tells 13 action news they haven’t seen cats, but they also haven’t checked the building. She says if there were cats, they would be able to see them.

Action news crews got footage of the cats amongst the rubble on Monday while shooting off the property.

We spoke with one resident who says the biggest challenge is legally getting passed the fence that’s blocking the damage to try and save the cats.

She wanted to stay anonymous, for fear of backlash from apartment managers

“Just the thought of these little babies getting crushed in the building, it just breaks my heart. I just hope some type of professional can come out and do what I can’t do.”

According to a Sylvania city official, 13 action news spoke with over the phone, the contractor hired to do this job would be the only one legally allowed to cross the fence right now to possibly get to the cats. There’s also no set date yet for the demolition.

