Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Some residents worried for cats living in Sylvania apartments set for demolition

By Carli Petrus
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYLVANIA, Ohio (WTVG) - The Hunt Club Apartments in Sylvania are set for demolition according to a city spokesperson and an apartment supervisor. This comes about a year after a fire took out almost 30 units.

With the rubble sitting for so long, though, some people believe animals, specifically cats, have taken over, and they’re worried about what will happen to them when the building is demolished.

A supervisor of the apartments tells 13 action news they haven’t seen cats, but they also haven’t checked the building. She says if there were cats, they would be able to see them.

Action news crews got footage of the cats amongst the rubble on Monday while shooting off the property.

We spoke with one resident who says the biggest challenge is legally getting passed the fence that’s blocking the damage to try and save the cats.

She wanted to stay anonymous, for fear of backlash from apartment managers

“Just the thought of these little babies getting crushed in the building, it just breaks my heart. I just hope some type of professional can come out and do what I can’t do.”

According to a Sylvania city official, 13 action news spoke with over the phone, the contractor hired to do this job would be the only one legally allowed to cross the fence right now to possibly get to the cats. There’s also no set date yet for the demolition.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire
Fireworks
Fireworks shows in northwest Ohio, southeast Michigan
12 confirmed tornadoes on June 15, 2023 breaks record for largest local outbreak in the WTVG...
12 confirmed tornadoes breaks record for largest local outbreak

Latest News

June 27th Weather Forecast
Cats living in apartments set for demolition
Burned down section of Hunt Club Apartments set for demolition: some residents worried for cats living amongst rubble
6/26: Dan's Monday 11pm Forecast
This year, the YAAW program is welcoming 55 apprentices and eight teaching staff members.
Arts Commission announces 29th season of YAAW program