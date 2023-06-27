Susie’s Coats for Kids, Hannah’s Socks merge organizations

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Susie’s Coats for Kids and Hannah’s Socks are merging into a new agency.

The two organizations, which provide essential clothing to the underserved in the community, are uniting to streamline services to promote efficiency and economy in accomplishing the joint missions of both organizations.

“Susie’s Coats for Kids and Hannah’s Socks, Inc.” will go into effect on July 1.

Susie’s Coats for Kids was founded in 2006 and provides new coats, hats, and gloves to children in financial need in Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan each winter.

“Nothing is more fundamental than wanting a child to be warm in the winter. Susie’s Coats has provided all of this to children. With the addition of Hannah’s Socks, we can provide another basic necessity, socks, to keep them warm,” said Susie Perry, previous Executive Director of Susie’s Coats for Kids and the Executive Director of the newly merged organization.

Hannah’s Socks was the first nonprofit to receive socks from the Bombas sock company and continues to receive close to a hundred thousand pairs per year.

“Since Hannah’s Socks began in 2008, we have provided over one million pairs of socks to those in need in our community,” stated Robin Laird, Hannah’s Socks’ Executive Director. “We’ve served the same communities as Susie’s Coats and see this as an opportunity to make our outreach even easier for those in need.”

Both organizations will keep their respective websites and social media accounts and they will share information regarding each organization on both sites. A new website will be developed in the next year for the merged organization.

For more information on Susie’s Coats for Kids and Hannah’s Socks Inc., contact Susie Perry at 419-304-3296.

