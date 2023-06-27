Toledo Hemp Center to give away CBD pet packets to combat firework anxiety

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Hemp Center is holding its annual giveaway of free CBD pet packets to help local fur babies who suffer from firework anxiety.

The 4th of July is a holiday that brings people together and usually includes fireworks shows, which can negatively affect some pets. THC says while some aren’t affected at all, it’s estimated that 45% of dogs have a phobia of fireworks.

To help combat this concern, THC is holding its Free CBD for Fur Babies with Firework Anxiety giveaway. The event will take place on July 1 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Toledo Hemp Center located at 4925 Jackman Road.

According to THC, over 1,000 CBD liquid packets will be given away for free and each dog is allowed one packet.

“We have been doing this for several years and every year we run out,” said Kevin Spitler, owner of THC. “We hope that this year we have plenty for those in need.”

Puff Palz LLC will also be on site on July 1 offering to take pictures of people’s fur babies.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.