TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police found two people dead in a Toledo Home on Monday.

According to Toledo Police records, officers found Richard Spice, 60, and Teana Leischeidt, 30, dead in a home in the 3900 block of Homewood just before 1:00 p.m. Monday. Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death. Officers had been responding to a check safety call from the landlord of the property when they found the bodies.

TPD had previously made a social media post on June 16 saying that Richard Spice, who went by Lee, had been missing. The investigation into the matter is ongoing.

13 Action News will post updates here when we learn more.

