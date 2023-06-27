Birthday Club
TPD: Two teens arrested for shooting at man, fleeing scene

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:49 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police arrested two teenagers accused of shooting at a Toledo man Monday night.

According to Toledo Police records, officers arrested a 15-year-old and an 18-year-old for felonious assault. TPD responded to a shots fired call along with a ShotSpotter alert near Greenfield and Oak around 7:00 p.m. Monday.

A 21-year-old man told the responding officers he had been shot at. Dispatchers broadcasted descriptions of the two suspects who fled the scene in a suspect vehicle. Police found the two and took them into custody.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

