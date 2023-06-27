Water quality advisory issued at Maumee Bay State Park

OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio Department of Health has issued a Bacteria Contamination Advisory for inland and Lake Erie Beaches at Maumee Bay State Park.

The Ohio Beach Water Quality & Advisory dashboard says the advisory was issued on Tuesday for high bacteria levels. ODH posts these advisories when the bacteria reaches unsafe levels and could make you sick. Children, the elderly, those with weakened immune systems and those in poor health are advised not to swim in the water under these advisories.

The dashboard says the latest routine survey was performed Monday morning around 8:00 a.m. and the indicator species was listed as E. coli.

The advisory is ongoing and this story will be updated when it is lifted. Find additional information on the dashboard at the link here.

