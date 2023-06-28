6/28: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

You have to go all the way back to July 2001 to find air quality as bad as today’s. Canadian wildfire smoke will gradually clear out over the next 48 hours, though outdoor activity should be limited when possible. The focus then shifts to our next “One to Watch” late Thursday/early Friday, as strong storms could develop over southeast Michigan and be carried down across the state line overnight. Humidity and scattered storm chances are also going up for the holiday weekend -- not the best news for the Italian Bowl or downtown fireworks.

