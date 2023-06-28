Birthday Club
6/28: Dan’s Wednesday Noon Forecast

Worst air quality in 22 years; strong storms possible late Thursday/early Friday
Our worst air quality since 2001 will slowly improve in the days ahead, before our next "One to Watch" for strong storms early Friday. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
You have to go all the way back to July 2001 to find air quality as bad as today’s. Canadian wildfire smoke will gradually clear out over the next 48 hours, though outdoor activity should be limited when possible. The focus then shifts to our next “One to Watch” late Thursday/early Friday, as strong storms could develop over southeast Michigan and be carried down across the state line overnight. Humidity and scattered storm chances are also going up for the holiday weekend -- not the best news for the Italian Bowl or downtown fireworks.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

