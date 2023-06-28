Birthday Club
6/28: Derek’s Wednesday Evening Forecast

Smoke lingers into Thursday, then “One to Watch” Friday for strong storms.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The smoke will linger for another 24 hours or so, with air quality levels at unhealthy levels for much of that time. Thursday will be much warmer with highs in the upper 80s. As the smoke clears early Friday AM, a round of storms will try and develop and push through the area. If they don’t materialize, then scattered afternoon storms are more likely. With whichever round we get, some storms may be on the strong side with hail and strong winds. Otherwise, Friday will be hot with highs around 90 and tropical humidity levels. That “air you can wear” looks to hang around through at least the first week of July, and with that will come highs in the 80s and low 90s, so get ready for some true summer heat. Along with that, daily shower and storm chances from Saturday - Monday. For the 4th of July itself, it’ll be mostly sunny with an isolated t-storm possible later in the day, but that could impact firework plans. Next Wednesday may be our one day of dry weather next week, but near 90.

