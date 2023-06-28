Artist applications now open for 2023 Momentum Festival

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Arts Commission has announced the Call for Artists for the 2023 Momentum Festival is now open for application.

The Arts Commission says this year, the Momentum Festival will activate currently vacant spaces on N. Superior St. between Madison Ave. and Adams St. These spaces will be used to exhibit art by Toledo creatives in a non-juried, multimedia arts showcase for which any local artist is eligible.

Artists working in any medium are encouraged to apply online by July 12. This includes, but is not limited to, dance, music, theater, film, literature, design and visual arts. Artists will be notified of their acceptance on July 24.

According to the Arts Commission, accepted artists will exhibit their work on the following dates and times:

Sept. 8 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sept. 15 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Sept. 16 from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Exhibition space will vary depending on building location and all spaces will be on the first or ground floors to allow accessibility for artists and event attendees.

The Arts Commission says it will not show anything that consists of an incitement to hatred primarily against a group of people defined in terms of race, ethnicity, national origin, gender, religion or sexual orientation. It also wont show anything deemed an unreasonable safety hazard, such as fire or otherwise.

Exhibiting artists must participate in no less than four volunteer hours during the festival. This may include set-up, tear-down, safely monitoring or other duties as assigned. Exhibiting artists also must have a residence or creative studio within 50 miles of downtown Toledo.

According to the Arts Commission:

Individual artists, teams or collectives may apply.

Some exhibition spaces may be prioritized to artist groups and interactive works depending on utility or other needs.

There is no age limit for applicants but artists under the age of 15 must have an adult present during set-up, tear-down, volunteer hours and any time they are attending their exhibition space.

All applicants will be considered regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, gender, age, military status, sexual orientation, marital status or physical or mental disability.

Artists are permitted to offer sales of their exhibition work if applicable, but artists are expected to maintain a full exhibition space for the duration of the festival.

