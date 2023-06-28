Dine in the 419: The Chop House Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Got steak? In the heart of downtown Toledo, a high-end steakhouse is calling your name.

Enter The Chop House on Summit Street and prepare yourself for an unforgettable evening.

“We’re a prime steakhouse with wonderful dining service, beautiful patio space with live music couple days a week, and then, also, two beautiful private dining rooms,” said General Manager Marcus Bailey.

Head Chef Tim Childers walks us through how he prepares some of the top steak in the world. He also pairs it with Oyster Mushrooms. Then, there’s a smoked chocolate confection you won’t believe. Top that off with a shrimp cocktail and some more cocktails, and you’ve got yourself an experience to remember.

For a look at The Chop House Toledo menu, click here.

