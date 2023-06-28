Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

GTCF to gift Toledo with ‘Soundtrack to Summer” concerts

The concerts will bring the sounds of summer to Toledo and provide a great opportunity for...
The concerts will bring the sounds of summer to Toledo and provide a great opportunity for people to come together and enjoy live music.(Greater Toledo Community Foundation)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Greater Toledo Community Foundation has announced that it will be gifting four concerts to the community as a “Soundtrack to Summer.”

The concerts will bring the sounds of summer to Toledo and provide a great opportunity for people to come together and enjoy live music.

GTFC says the concerts will be held at various locations throughout the city and will feature a diverse range of musical styles and genres. Two of the concerts will be free to attend, making them accessible to all community members.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer these concerts to the community,” said Keith Burwell, President and CEO of Greater Toledo Community Foundation. “Music has the power to bring people together and create a sense of unity and joy. We hope these concerts will provide a much-needed opportunity for people to come together and enjoy some great music.”

According to GTFC, the concerts are part of a 12-month campaign called “Fifty Years of Funding Futures,” which includes an entire 2023 calendar of community events and programs centered on honoring the past, celebrating the present and equipping future generations for continued community impact.

“We believe that by working together, we can make a real difference in the lives of the people in our community,” said Burwell. “We are committed to supporting a wide range of initiatives that will help to improve the quality of life for everyone in Toledo and the surrounding areas.”

The 2023 Soundtrack to Summer Includes:

  • July 1: The Commonheart
    • Time: 7:30 p.m. with Downtown Toledo Fireworks at 10 p.m.
    • Venue: Glass City Metropark, Event Lawn
    • Tickets: No Reservations Required, FREE
    • Details: Includes Firework Celebration by the City of Toledo
  • July 6: Toledo Jazz Orchestra
    • Time: 6:30 p.m.
    • Venue: Toledo Botanical Garden
    • Tickets: No Reservations Required, FREE
    • Details: Food trucks on site. Bring a chair/blanket.
  • July 15: The Grape Smugglers
    • Time: 6:00 - 8:00 p.m.
    • Venue: Ottawa Park
    • Tickets: No Reservations Required, FREE
    • Details: Amphitheater seating
  • July 21: Chris Janson
    • Time: Entertainment begins at 5:00 p.m.
    • Venue: Promenade Park
    • Tickets: Available at Ticketmaster
    • Details: Food trucks on site. Clear bag policy.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Toledo Police are looking for this vehicle they say was involved in a hit-and-run that killed...
TPD releases photos of car in hit-and-run that killed 72-year-old pedestrian

Latest News

Artists working in any medium are encouraged to apply online by July 12.
Artist applications now open for 2023 Momentum Festival
LC4 is allowed to waive impounding fees for any dog that was taken in and reclaimed during Fido...
Lucas Co. Commissioners declare July 1-8 as Fido Freedom Days
Rock the Block empowers neighbors and homeowners to celebrate the importance of homeownership...
Fifth Third Bank, MVHFH to hold Rock the Block in Junction neighborhood
Moment of Science: Hail