GTCF to gift Toledo with ‘Soundtrack to Summer” concerts

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Greater Toledo Community Foundation has announced that it will be gifting four concerts to the community as a “Soundtrack to Summer.”

The concerts will bring the sounds of summer to Toledo and provide a great opportunity for people to come together and enjoy live music.

GTFC says the concerts will be held at various locations throughout the city and will feature a diverse range of musical styles and genres. Two of the concerts will be free to attend, making them accessible to all community members.

“We are thrilled to be able to offer these concerts to the community,” said Keith Burwell, President and CEO of Greater Toledo Community Foundation. “Music has the power to bring people together and create a sense of unity and joy. We hope these concerts will provide a much-needed opportunity for people to come together and enjoy some great music.”

According to GTFC, the concerts are part of a 12-month campaign called “Fifty Years of Funding Futures,” which includes an entire 2023 calendar of community events and programs centered on honoring the past, celebrating the present and equipping future generations for continued community impact.

“We believe that by working together, we can make a real difference in the lives of the people in our community,” said Burwell. “We are committed to supporting a wide range of initiatives that will help to improve the quality of life for everyone in Toledo and the surrounding areas.”

The 2023 Soundtrack to Summer Includes:

