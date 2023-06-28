Henry County Commissioners roll up sleeves, report to work at landfill

NAPOLEON, Ohio (WTVG) - A worker shortage at the Henry County Landfill has prompted county commissioners to roll up their sleeves and clock-in.

It normally takes four full-time employees to keep things humming at the landfill. Due to illness, they are down two full-time employees, forcing the county’s three commissioners to rotate part-time shifts.

“We shut down for a few days to try to decide what to do,” said Glenn Miller, who has been a county commissioner for the past eleven years. “We as the commissioners decided we gotta get things back open.”

The main landfill, which opened in the 60′s, has been closed for the last five years. The county still collects tires, cardboard, some trash and recycling. The landfill is owned and operated by the county commissioners.

“We wouldn’t be able to do it without each other that’s for sure,” said county commissioner Lori Siclair. “I would say on average, it takes us a good four to five hours probably to complete a day of recycle and then what needs to be done out here at the landfill.”

The commissioners are responsible for the landfill and four recycling centers throughout the county.

“Kept our tire recycling business going, which that is going currently, as well as, we have a transfer station for our county residents and businesses,” said Miller. “Then with the solid waste district, we also run some recycles sort and separate facilities within the county.”

Landfill clerk Tracy McDaniels says the county has already taken in 172 tons of recycling this year and is projected to take in around 400 tons for the entire year. McDaniels says she’s thankful for the helping hand.

“It’s been helpful because I’m here, I have to watch the scales, so it’s not something I can leave to go and even help out with,” said McDaniels. “So having them available has been a god send.”

Commissioner Miller, who spent part of the morning compressing trash on a backhoe, enjoys the job.

“I’ve always enjoyed driving truck or tractor, combine or something, running equipment,” said Miller. “It’s something different than what it would normally do every day.”

If you would like to apply for a job at the landfill, click here.

