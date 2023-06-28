Birthday Club
June 28th Weather Forecast

Smoke Today, Storms Late Week & Weekend
By Ross Ellet
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - We are starting off the morning with smoke reducing the visibility to 1 mile, pockets of smog have developed (smoke and fog) which is keeping the visibility around a quarter of a mile in isolated spots. The air quality has dropped to “very unhealthy” levels which is the worst on record in 22 years locally. The air quality is expected to gradually improve through the day today and through Thursday. Smoke isn’t expected to be a big concern by this weekend. Today’s high will be in the low 80s. Thursday will heat back into the upper 80s. There is a chance of strong thunderstorms late Thursday night into Friday morning. There is a smaller chance of storms Friday afternoon. The main concern is that a complex of storms could bring heavy rain and damaging winds, but there is uncertainty on if and where in the area we will see these storms and the exact timing. This is “One To Watch” at the moment. Highs on Friday will be around 90. The middle to upper 80s are expected over the weekend with more thunderstorms likely, but severe storms are not expected at this time. Saturday will bring a 60% chance of storms. Sunday will bring a 40% chance. The 4th of July looks dry and hot with highs in the low 90s. Storms are expected to return later next week with highs in the low 90s.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

