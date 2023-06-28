Lake Twp. Police warn residents about AI scams

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Local law enforcement are raising the red flag about answering spam calls on your phone.

Lake Twp. Police held a community meeting Tuesday night to share the warning signs of phone scams - especially those involving artificial intelligence.

“I didn’t think anything would scare me as bad as this does,” said Lake Twp. Police Officer Ron Craig.

According to Craig, the way scammers get your information is through data breaches, public records online, and answering the phone.

“It often starts out as small to talk to relax you,” said Craig.

So what can you do to protect yourself? Experts recommend not answering the phone from numbers you don’t know, especially if it comes from out of state.

However, sometimes the caller will appear as someone you do know. With AI, the scammer can spoof the phone number and mimic their voice. If that’s the case, then you’re advised to hang up and call the person you think it is back. Another option is to ask about a fake relative or friend. If they play along, then you know it’s a scam.

“I have many concerns and worries. I actually don’t answer my phone anymore,” the resident told 13 Action News.

“They’ll come at you eventually come at you with ‘’oh by the way I know I’m your POA or I’m your emergency contact and I misplaced the piece of paper I had the information written down on... can you give it to me again?” said Craig.

One Lake Township woman told 13 Action News she’s been scammed in the past. While it wasn’t over the phone, the AI scams are frightening to her.

“I have many concerns and worries. I actually don’t answer my phone anymore,” the resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, told 13 Action News.

The biggest takeaway from the meeting: don’t share information over the phone unless you can verify the caller.

“If anybody, it doesn’t matter who it is, asks you for your information, it doesn’t matter who it is... that’s the biggest red flag there is out there,” said Craig.

If you think you’ve been scammed, you are urged to call your local police department. While they may not be able to do much about the scammer, since most calls come from out of the state and the U.S., they can at least spread the word.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.