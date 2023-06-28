Metroparks Meetup: Free summer concert series

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Metroparks hopes to connect the community with nature by hosting free concerts at various Metroparks throughout the summer.

The Glass City Metropark, just weeks after the opening of its newest phase, is looking forward to attracting even more people through outdoor concerts amongst its other new additions.

“We use a lot of different things to connect people to the parks and connect people to nature,” said Toledo Metroparks’ Director of Enterprise Development Mike Keedy. “Live music is one of them.”

The diverse line-up of artists includes Sonny War, a folk-punk artist who has received national attention, as well as the rock band Common Heart. The intention behind these various artists is to engage with everyone in the community in more ways than one.

“There’s so much to do here,” said Keedy. “The playgrounds are open. The water features are open. The Ribbon is open. We got a restaurant at the garden by Poco Piatti. There’s just so much more to offer, so if you’re coming here for a concert, spend the whole day with us.”

Whether guests are singing to some new favorite songs or skating through the Ribbon, the staff at Glass City Metropark are thrilled to see the sense of community pride that the new phase of the park has cultivated. People from all over Toledo have enjoyed the various attractions that it has to offer.

“It’s been for years now,” said Keedy. “We have been working really hard to engage with the neighborhoods and communities that this riverwalk project is going to connect, and we’ve been thrilled with seeing them here.”

Guests who are interested in reserving free tickets at one of the Toledo Metroparks’ outdoor concerts can do so here.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.