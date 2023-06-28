Moment of Science: Hail

Thinking of ice in the summertime might involve frozen drinks or Popsicles, but there’s one form that’s far from a treat for homeowners every year. This week, we’re taking a closer look at the science and impacts of hail.

* First, the how and why. Hailstones form from “supercooled water” that’s below the freezing mark, but still hasn’t frozen. It takes a little particle like a dust grain to form around, then the water can freeze and accumulate. Those tiny droplets are then swept up by strong updrafts in a storm, and as it rises and falls on either side of the freezing level in the cloud, it keeps building layer after layer of ice. Stronger storms can mean stronger updrafts and larger hail. Soon enough, the weight of your atmospheric onion wins out over the wind, and it plummets down to Earth. It’s a different dynamic than little sleet pellets in the colder months, which are really just raindrops that refroze on the way down.

* It’s not just little bits of sand and dust that can serve as those nuclei. There have also been documented cases of unfortunate small animals like fish, frogs and crabs being sucked up high enough into the atmosphere by a tornado or waterspout, that the hailstone simply freezes around them. The largest verified hailstone in the country fell in South Dakota in 2010: a whopping 8 inches wide, weighing nearly 2 pounds -- crab not included.

* How fast those hailstones can fall depends on a bunch of things... how tall is the cloud? How many other hailstones does it hit on the way down? How large is the stone itself? Since we’re not in a vacuum, the larger heavier hail falls faster. A study involving 3D-printed dummy hailstones tested that speed in a wind tunnel, and discovered that softball-sized hail can fall at nearly 100 mph.

* Speaking of softballs, we often say to compare hail size to standardized objects. “Marble-sized” isn’t a good report since they range in size. That’s why we use things like peas, coins, eggs, sports balls, and the occasional fruit. 1″ diameter hail is considered the minimum for a severe storm warning to be issued -- that’s the size of an American quarter.

* While Florida is the lightning capital of the country, the most hail tends to fall in Plains states running straight up the middle of the country. It’s known as “Hail Alley”, with an average of a full week of days with hail every year (7-9 days). It corresponds well with what *used* to be Tornado Alley, though that hotspot has shown signs of shifting east in recent years.

