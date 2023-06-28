Penta Career Center sees increase in enrollment

PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) - This is a time for record enrollment at many career centers around the state and that includes Penta Career Center.

The campus in Perrysburg was designed to hold 1,600 students, but there’s a good chance there will be more than that in the coming school year.

“Our campus was deigned to hold 1,600 students but our enrollment projections show there may be up to 1,700 students on campus next year,” said Ed Ewers, the Superintendent of Penta Career Center.

According to the Superintendent, the career tech schools have seen significant growth in the last few years.

“Approximately 40,000 students have come through Penta since 1965,” said Ewers. “Think about the workforce needs then and now. We’re not the only solution for workforce education, but we certainly play a big role.”

Ewers says the school helps fill the need for an increasing demand for a highly skilled workforce.

“We have a huge gap between baby boomers who are leaving the workforce and the slowly growing Gen Z population,” said Ewers.

When it comes to the increasing enrollment numbers, school leaders have gotten creative when it comes to creating space.

“We’ve added a Bowling Green site and we’ve added programming at BGSU,” said Ewers. “We are opening a program at Springfield High School next year and we are also looking at capital improvements on campus.”

Ewers says the goal is to provide a solid foundation to prepare students for the workforce, postsecondary education or to enlist in the military.

“Students need to be prepared and purposeful in their pathway,” said Ewers. “Career tech helps provide that purposeful pathway.”

The most popular career tech programs include construction, health care and manufacturing. But, there are dozens of other options including culinary, small animal care, med tech and auto tech.

The programs at Penta are not only for high school students, there are also programs for adults.

“This summer, for the first time in many years, we’re running programs on campus because of demand,” said Ewers. “Welding and phlebotomy are two examples of those programs. We’re looking for ways to make sure we’re providing opportunities.”

Ewers says the projections could decrease a bit by the time school starts, however, even with that, it could still be a record breaking year.

