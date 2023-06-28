Point Place post office indefinitely closed from tornado damage

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Point Place post office is closed due to damage from the tornados that ripped through the area earlier this month.

According to USPS, the roof sustained damage during the Point Place tornado on June 15 and repairs are underway. There’s no clear timeline yet for when it might reopen.

USPS says PO box customers can pick up their mail at the Main Post Office on S. Saint Clair Street in Toledo and says many other services can be found on its website at USPS.com.

