Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Poor air quality affects local families

By Sophie Bates
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:18 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The air quality has been deemed very unhealthy, especially for at-risk groups like children, and some local families are taking extra steps to keep the little ones inside.

It looks like fog, but it’s not. The haze of smoke you see outside is carrying particles that can cause health issues like shortness of breath, headaches, chest pain and more.

“Um, it makes me feel like freaked out,” said 7-year-old Lucas Hanely.

Wednesday’s temperature was perfect for playing outdoors, but instead, Lucas and his 18-month-old sister, Ellie, were stuck inside.

“Being outside, they do get a little bit irritated. Like their nose starts running and their eyes start watering,” said Mary Hanely, Lucas and Ellie’s mother. “So, we’re just going to hangout inside today.”

Health officials agree with how the Hanely’s are handling the situation.

“Staying inside definitely helps. During this time of year, we have the air conditioning on and air conditioners are run through filters that will capture a large amount of the particulate matter,” said Dr. Brian Kaminski, the Vice President of of Medical Affairs at ProMedica. “The environment inside is going to be very different than the environment outside, so you want to limit the amount of time we spend outside.”

Even though they are doctor’s orders, it doesn’t make following them any easier, especially for a mom wrangling two kids.

“We have a lot of things to do outside, so it’s kind of hard to explain especially to my son who doesn’t quite understand, you know, what’s going on,” said Mary Hanely.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire

Latest News

6/28: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
6/28: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
All the smoke in the air is making many wonder about the long term health implications.
Wildfire smoke leaves many worried about long-term health implications
Wildfire smoke leaves many worried about long-term health implications
Jared "The Real Big Baby" Anderson signs bun at Tony Packo's