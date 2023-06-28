Poor air quality affects local families

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The air quality has been deemed very unhealthy, especially for at-risk groups like children, and some local families are taking extra steps to keep the little ones inside.

It looks like fog, but it’s not. The haze of smoke you see outside is carrying particles that can cause health issues like shortness of breath, headaches, chest pain and more.

“Um, it makes me feel like freaked out,” said 7-year-old Lucas Hanely.

Wednesday’s temperature was perfect for playing outdoors, but instead, Lucas and his 18-month-old sister, Ellie, were stuck inside.

“Being outside, they do get a little bit irritated. Like their nose starts running and their eyes start watering,” said Mary Hanely, Lucas and Ellie’s mother. “So, we’re just going to hangout inside today.”

Health officials agree with how the Hanely’s are handling the situation.

“Staying inside definitely helps. During this time of year, we have the air conditioning on and air conditioners are run through filters that will capture a large amount of the particulate matter,” said Dr. Brian Kaminski, the Vice President of of Medical Affairs at ProMedica. “The environment inside is going to be very different than the environment outside, so you want to limit the amount of time we spend outside.”

Even though they are doctor’s orders, it doesn’t make following them any easier, especially for a mom wrangling two kids.

“We have a lot of things to do outside, so it’s kind of hard to explain especially to my son who doesn’t quite understand, you know, what’s going on,” said Mary Hanely.

