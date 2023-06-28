Birthday Club
Several families displaced by fire at Norwich Apartments

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A fire at the Norwich Apartments on Tuesday evening has left several families displaced.

According to Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong, 911 calls started coming in around 9 p.m. on June 27. Multiple fire departments responded to the fire and when crews arrived on the scene, there were large flames coming out of the top of the building.

The third floor of the building saw most of the damage.

TFRD says no one was injured in the fire but several families were displaced. Those families are receiving assistance from the Red Cross.

Armstrong says the cause of the fire is still unknown and they’re still trying to locate the property manager to make sure everyone is accounted for.

