TPD: Multiple vehicles shot in late night Toledo shooting

The shooting took place on Angola Road and Reynolds Road near Vibe Lounge.
The shooting took place on Angola Road and Reynolds Road near Vibe Lounge.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Multiple vehicles were struck by gunshots in a late night shooting in Toledo on Tuesday.

The shooting took place on Angola Road and Reynolds Road near Vibe Lounge.

According to a detective on scene, no one was shot but multiple vehicles were struck during the shooting. There were also shell casings found in a parking lot in multiple locations as well as on Angola Road.

There are currently no suspects and no description of any vehicles as detectives say everyone scattered when the shots were fired.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more details.

