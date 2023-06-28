Wildfire smoke leaves many worried about long-term health implications

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All the smoke we have been experiencing is starting to concern the community, making many wonder about the long term health implications.

Bob Hodanbosi, Chief of the Division of Air Pollution Control at Ohio’s EPA, explains how you can protect your health during this air quality advisory.

“If you feel as though you’re having a hard time catching your breath and all, you need to take a break, go inside and determine whether or not you need further assistance,” said Hodanbosi.

While many are looking to the future wondering if we should expect this sort of health hazard to be a regular occurrence, Hodanbosi says we can only speculate because we have no history of events like this. The future of air pollution on this level will be determined on drought and fire conditions in Canada.

For a real-time air quality tracker, click here.

