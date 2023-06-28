Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Wildfire smoke leaves many worried about long-term health implications

By Meghan Daniels
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All the smoke we have been experiencing is starting to concern the community, making many wonder about the long term health implications.

Bob Hodanbosi, Chief of the Division of Air Pollution Control at Ohio’s EPA, explains how you can protect your health during this air quality advisory.

“If you feel as though you’re having a hard time catching your breath and all, you need to take a break, go inside and determine whether or not you need further assistance,” said Hodanbosi.

While many are looking to the future wondering if we should expect this sort of health hazard to be a regular occurrence, Hodanbosi says we can only speculate because we have no history of events like this. The future of air pollution on this level will be determined on drought and fire conditions in Canada.

For a real-time air quality tracker, click here.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire

Latest News

6/28: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
6/28: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
Wildfire smoke leaves many worried about long-term health implications
Jared "The Real Big Baby" Anderson signs bun at Tony Packo's
The haze of smoke you see outside is carrying particles that can cause health issues like...
Poor air quality affects local families