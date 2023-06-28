Woman found guilty in connection to kidnapping, murder of two Toledo teens

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Prosecutors secured the first conviction in the case of two kidnapped and murdered teens whose remains were found in a burned-down Toledo home.

Court records show Diamond Rivera was found guilty of an obstruction of justice charge Wednesday when she withdrew her previous not guilty plea and entered a no contest plea. Rivera is just one of nearly a dozen people charged in connection to the kidnapping and murder of Kyshawn Pittman and Ke’Marion Wilder in December 2022.

Her sentencing is scheduled for July 17. Crystal Laforge Yingling, who is also facing an obstruction charge in the case, was scheduled to be back in court Wednesday as well but the information on those proceedings has not yet been updated.

Court documents said Diamond Rivera allegedly gave a false alibi as officials investigated the kidnapping and that Laforge-Yingling lied about the whereabouts of people involved with the teens’ disappearance. The court records say police determined Laforge-Yingling was lying based off of phone and video evidence.

Police say Wilder and Pittman were last seen on Dec. 3, 2022, leaving a party at a cabin at Maumee Bay State Park in a silver SUV from the front main lodge. The hosts had asked the boys to leave because they had a gun on them, according to TPD. Another juvenile set up the ride for Wilder and Pittman, court documents allege. Family members reported the boys missing on Dec. 5.

Just under two weeks later, investigators found the remains of the boys in the rubble of a burned-down home on Chase Street on Dec. 15. Officials with Toledo Fire and Rescue said the vacant home went up in flames in the early hours of Dec. 5, the same day the boys were reported missing. Investigators determined it was a case of arson. Officials have not been able to confirm a cause of death for the two boys more than six months later.

Investigators have since charged nearly a dozen people in the case but have yet to explain exactly how all of the suspects are connected.

Ke'Marion Wilder and Kyshawn Pittman (WTVG)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.