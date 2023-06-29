17-year-old shot in East Toledo while taking out the trash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 22-year-old faces three felonies for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old girl Wednesday evening.

Toledo Police said Anthony Darnell Harris shot the girl while she was taking out the trash on the 500 block of Potter St.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

She identified Harris by name and birthdate, and he was later arrested.

Harris’ bail was set at $100,000 in court Thursday morning. He faces two weapons charges and one charge of felonious assault.

