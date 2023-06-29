Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

17-year-old shot in East Toledo while taking out the trash

Toledo Police said Anthony Darnell Harris shot the girl while she was taking out the trash on...
Toledo Police said Anthony Darnell Harris shot the girl while she was taking out the trash on the 500 block of Potter St.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 22-year-old faces three felonies for allegedly shooting a 17-year-old girl Wednesday evening.

Toledo Police said Anthony Darnell Harris shot the girl while she was taking out the trash on the 500 block of Potter St.

The victim was taken to St. Vincent’s Medical Center.

She identified Harris by name and birthdate, and he was later arrested.

Harris’ bail was set at $100,000 in court Thursday morning. He faces two weapons charges and one charge of felonious assault.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
Dangerous wildfire smoke affecting air quality in NW Ohio and SE Michigan.
NW Ohio records worst air quality in decades as air reaches “very unhealthy” level

Latest News

Toledo marked its worst air quality on record June 28, 2023, prompting some to mask up outdoors...
Metroparks Toledo cancels all outdoor activities Thursday due to smoke
Toledo driver seriously injured in I-475 crash
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
Ohio man drowns at Summerfield campground
Almost two weeks since tornado
Recovery from Point Place tornado expected to take a long time