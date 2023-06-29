Birthday Club
6/29: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

Smoke lifting tomorrow; few rounds of scattered storms through Saturday fireworks
Smoke will gradually clear east through tomorrow, with a few rounds of scattered storms between now and weekend fireworks. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Yesterday was the worst average air quality on record in Toledo (going back to 1999)... and today hasn’t felt, or smelled, much better in many areas. That wildfire smoke will gradually clear east over the next day or so, with a few rounds of scattered storms between now and Saturday night’s fireworks in downtown Toledo. While tonight’s round is mostly ducking southwest of us now, tomorrow evening could still carry some gusty winds and small hail. Sunday’s low is getting more locked in, now containing our highest chances as highs near 90F and lots of humidity stick around through the 4th.

