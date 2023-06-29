6/29: Derek’s Thursday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid with lows in the upper 60s; a stray t-storm is possible with lingering wildfire smoke. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and sultry with highs around 90. A brief, isolated t-storm is also possible. FRIDAY NIGHT: Humid with lows in the upper 60s and t-storm possible. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy with highs the upper 80s and widespread t-storms arriving for the afternoon and evening. SUNDAY: Humid but not as warm with highs in the low 80s and occasional t-storms throughout the day. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy and muggy Monday with highs in the mid-80s and more scattered t-storms. Mostly sunny, hot, and humid for the 4th of July; highs in the upper 80s, and a stray late-day t-storm can’t be ruled out. Sunny and hot Wednesday with highs around 90. More storms arrive Thursday when highs will be in the upper 80s.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.