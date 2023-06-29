Birthday Club
6/29: Derek’s Thursday Evening Forecast

Smoke lifting early Friday, then hot, humid, & stormy for the weekend.
By Derek Witt
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and humid with lows in the upper 60s; a stray t-storm is possible with lingering wildfire smoke. FRIDAY: Partly sunny, hot, and sultry with highs around 90. A brief, isolated t-storm is also possible. FRIDAY NIGHT: Humid with lows in the upper 60s and t-storm possible. SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy and muggy with highs the upper 80s and widespread t-storms arriving for the afternoon and evening. SUNDAY: Humid but not as warm with highs in the low 80s and occasional t-storms throughout the day. EXTENDED: Mostly cloudy and muggy Monday with highs in the mid-80s and more scattered t-storms. Mostly sunny, hot, and humid for the 4th of July; highs in the upper 80s, and a stray late-day t-storm can’t be ruled out. Sunny and hot Wednesday with highs around 90. More storms arrive Thursday when highs will be in the upper 80s.

