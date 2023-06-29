Birthday Club
Adams Street Block Party returns to Toledo this weekend

The Block Party is taking place on July 1 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
The Block Party is taking place on July 1 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.(Village on Adams)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:55 PM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Adams Street Block Party is returning to Toledo this weekend.

The Block Party is taking place on July 1 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Organizers say Adams Street, from 11th Street to 21st Street will be closed off for a day of food, drinks and entertainment. There will be a dunk tank, a water balloon fight, food trucks and other vendors.

According to organizers, attendees who wish to drink at any of the bars on Adams Street can purchase a wristband for $5 that gets them into all six bars. Those that are drinking can get an ORA cup and take their beverages out in the street as they check out the entertainment.

Each bar will have live music ranging from singer-songwriters to DJ sets.

The Toledo School for the Arts will also be in attendance showcasing the new developments to their campus as well as having students do face paining for children from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Organizers say the event raises funds for beautification up and down Adams Street and for preparations for the annual Zombie Crawl.

