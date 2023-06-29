Anthony Wayne Local Schools looks to pose bond issue, operational levy to voters

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The school board for Anthony Wayne Local Schools approved the first steps toward placing a 2.60-mill bond issue and a new 2.9-mill operational levy on the November ballot. The board approved the Resolutions of Necessity for an Operational Levy and Bond Issue for the District Thursday morning.

The proposed bond issue would provide nearly $71 million for maintenance projects, construction of new classrooms and facility spaces as well as updates to certain athletic facilities. The operational levy would provide close to $4 million for student programs, adding an all-day kindergarten, support special education services and safety initiatives, as well as cover increasing materials expenses.

Find details about the ballot proposals and how the money would be used at the link here.

The district encourages the public to use the information along with the District’s Strategic Plan and Facilities Master Plan.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.