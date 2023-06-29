Birthday Club
Best trip ever: Traveler hits $1.3M jackpot at airport casino

Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a...
Harry Reid International Airport said the guest won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing a Wheel of Fortune game.(Flory/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – One lucky traveler ended their vacation by winning more than $1 million at an airport casino.

Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas confirmed the big win in a tweet Wednesday.

The airport said the guest, who was not identified, won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds in the Terminal 1 Esplanade.

“That’s one way to end a vacation – as a MILLIONAIRE!” the airport tweeted.

Further information was not available.

