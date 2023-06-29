Bitwise Industries files for bankruptcy

The attached report aired June 3, 2023.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A tech company that was weeks away from opening up a Toledo campus when it laid off its workforce has filed for bankruptcy.

Bitwise Industries filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, which can allow a company to quickly erase its debts, on Wednesday in Delaware federal court.

Records show the company owes money to nearly 500 entities, including Connecting Kids to Meals, Inc. in Toledo, the Ohio Department of Transportation, though it doesn’t list how much is owed to each person or organization. The company has between $100 and $500 million in assets and liabilities.

Bitwise was set to open a new location in Toledo at the newly-renovated Jefferson Center building downtown when it announced the lay offs for its locations across the country. Records show it affected 18 employees based in Toledo.

The company planned to opening the tech training facility with the ultimate goal of building a tech economy in Toledo, which the company calls an under-estimated community. Gov. Mike DeWine’s office previously said Bitwise could create nearly 378 full-time jobs generating $20.4 million in new annual payroll.

Bitwise was reportedly behind on paying taxes and late on rent payments at some of its other properties. The company would buy abandoned or run-down properties with the hopes of renovating them into tech hubs.

The future for the Jefferson Center is in limbo after the announcements about the workforce that surprised local officials.

