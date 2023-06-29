Birthday Club
Canadian driver seriously injured in I-475 crash(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 49-year-old from Brampton, Ontario was seriously injured after he crashed into the back of a semi Thursday morning.

According to Toledo Police, a semi had reduced speed on I-475 West just after the I-75 South interchange when it was struck by the Canadian driver’s pick-up.

The truck was stuck under the semi and caught fire.

The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries.

