Canadian driver seriously injured in I-475 crash
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 49-year-old from Brampton, Ontario was seriously injured after he crashed into the back of a semi Thursday morning.
According to Toledo Police, a semi had reduced speed on I-475 West just after the I-75 South interchange when it was struck by the Canadian driver’s pick-up.
The truck was stuck under the semi and caught fire.
The driver was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Toledo Hospital with serious injuries.
