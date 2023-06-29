Fire Chief in Defiance Co. killed in line of duty

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fire Chief in Defiance County was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday while battling a fire.

On June 27, Fire Chief Matt Hanenkrath, of the South Richland Fire Department, and other firefighters were responding to a structure fire where a possible occupant was still inside the structure.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said Chief Hanenkrath, who was 41, collapsed while working on the fire and was transported to an area hospital where he later died. He is survived by his wife, Ashley, and three children.

According to SRFD, Hanenkrath held many responsibilities in Defiance County over the years including Fire Chief to South Richland Fire Department, Assistant Chief at Highland Township Fire Department, 911 director for the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department and school board president for Ayersville Local Schools.

Governor Mike DeWine said in honor of Hanenkrath’s life and service, all flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings throughout Defiance County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office from June 29 through July 3.

