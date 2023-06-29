Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Fire Chief in Defiance Co. killed in line of duty

Chief Hanenkrath, who was 41, collapsed while working on the fire and was transported to an...
Chief Hanenkrath, who was 41, collapsed while working on the fire and was transported to an area hospital where he later died.(Toledo Fire and Rescue)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) - A Fire Chief in Defiance County was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday while battling a fire.

On June 27, Fire Chief Matt Hanenkrath, of the South Richland Fire Department, and other firefighters were responding to a structure fire where a possible occupant was still inside the structure.

The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department said Chief Hanenkrath, who was 41, collapsed while working on the fire and was transported to an area hospital where he later died. He is survived by his wife, Ashley, and three children.

According to SRFD, Hanenkrath held many responsibilities in Defiance County over the years including Fire Chief to South Richland Fire Department, Assistant Chief at Highland Township Fire Department, 911 director for the Defiance County Sheriff’s Department and school board president for Ayersville Local Schools.

Governor Mike DeWine said in honor of Hanenkrath’s life and service, all flags of the United States and the State of Ohio shall be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings throughout Defiance County, the Ohio Statehouse, the Vern Riffe Center and the Rhodes State Office from June 29 through July 3.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Due to the business closure on July 4, collections will be delayed by one day.
Republic Services announces collection schedule change for 4th of July
6/29: Derek's Thursday Evening Forecast
6/29: Derek's Thursday Evening Forecast
18-year-old drowns at Monroe Co. campground
Findlay moves forward with plan to build downtown recreation area