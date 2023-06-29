Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Human trafficking investigation underway into Findlay massage parlor

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 3:11 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police expect prosecutors will file human trafficking charges against the owner of a massage business in Findlay.

According to the Hancock County METRICH Enforcement Unit, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Massage Max on Croy Drive in Findlay Thursday morning. The statement from METRICH said officials expect promoting prostitution, prostitution and trafficking of persons charges will be filed at the end of the investigation.

Investigators had received anonymous complaints about the business, alleging human trafficking and sex work. Law enforcement seized cash, cell phones, point of sale items, business documents, bedding and towels during the search on Thursday.

Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services of Findlay helped the task force in the investigation, the METRICH statement said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Jefferson Center project in limbo as Bitwise announces furloughs
Bitwise Industries files for bankruptcy
Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder, center, walks into Potter Stewart U.S. Courthouse...
Ex-GOP Ohio House speaker sentenced to 20 years for role in $60M bribery scheme; appeal expected
Blocked rail crossings are cutting off neighborhoods, delaying first responders and forcing...
I-TEAM: Blocked rail crossings pose dangers to communities
Findlay looks to spend millions on downtown recreation area