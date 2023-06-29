Human trafficking investigation underway into Findlay massage parlor

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Police expect prosecutors will file human trafficking charges against the owner of a massage business in Findlay.

According to the Hancock County METRICH Enforcement Unit, law enforcement officials executed a search warrant at Massage Max on Croy Drive in Findlay Thursday morning. The statement from METRICH said officials expect promoting prostitution, prostitution and trafficking of persons charges will be filed at the end of the investigation.

Investigators had received anonymous complaints about the business, alleging human trafficking and sex work. Law enforcement seized cash, cell phones, point of sale items, business documents, bedding and towels during the search on Thursday.

Open Arms Domestic Violence and Rape Crisis Services of Findlay helped the task force in the investigation, the METRICH statement said.

