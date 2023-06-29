Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

I-TEAM: Blocked rail crossings pose dangers to communities

The investigation airs Thursday, June 29 on Action News at 11:00 p.m.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Blocked rail crossings continue to pose a danger across the country. They are cutting off neighborhoods, delaying emergency responders and forcing people, including children, to climb around trains stopped on the tracks.

But our I-Team’s look at this issue is already leading to action with outrage resulting in everything from senate legislation to changes in training and even infrastructure improvements in the city at the center of an investigation.

Our I-Team details big developments in the effort to improve safety and even eliminate dangerous crossings nationwide. We’re holding the powerful accountable Thursday on 13 Action News at 11:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says

Latest News

Findlay looks to spend millions on downtown recreation area
Rasheed Fisher
Man convicted in 2021 murder of Robert Kynard
Findlay is moving forward with a plan to spend millions of dollars on a new downtown recreation...
Findlay looks to spend millions on downtown recreation area
Smoke from Canadian wildfires clouds the Toledo sunrise on June 29, 2023.
NW Ohio air quality worst on record as air reaches “unhealthy” level