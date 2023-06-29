Birthday Club
‘It was quite an experience’: Alligator sneaks into couple’s home through doggy door

A couple who recently moved to Louisiana got a Cajun welcome when an alligator got into their home through a pet door. (Source: KATC, VIEWER HANDOUT, CNN)
By Christina Mondragon, KATC
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NEW IBERIA, La (KATC) - A couple who recently relocated from Arizona to Louisiana got quite a Cajun welcome when they awoke to an alligator inside their home.

“It was quite an experience. We’re getting the full Cajun experience,” Don Schultz said.

Don and Jan Schultz were woken up in the middle of the night by their dog who sensed something was wrong.

“Our dog Panda growled and woke my wife. She tapped me and said, ‘I think there’s somebody in the house,’” Don Schultz said. “So, I got up and headed down the hall to check and that’s when I saw the shape of an alligator.”

The 5-foot alligator had entered their house through the doggy door.

The couple said they called 911, and authorities came soon after to capture the uninvited guest.

“We are real grateful for the sheriff and wildlife and fisheries which came to get the creature from our home,” Jan Schultz said. “I guess it’s off swimming in a bayou somewhere.”

Don Schultz added, “We are taking precautions and locking the doggie door which will now only open with the dog’s collar. We don’t want another surprise like this in the future.”

Copyright 2023 KATC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

