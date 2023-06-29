June 29th Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The air quality is starting the day in the unhealthy range, but that is already an improvement from yesterday and the trend will continue through the day. The air quality should return to “good” for this weekend as the wind direction shifts. That change in the wind will also bring hotter weather, more humidity, and higher rain chances. Today will be in the middle to upper 80s with an isolated evening shower possible. An isolated thunderstorm may develop tonight. A few storms are possible on Friday. The chance of rain has changed for the weekend. The chance of rain has dropped some for Saturday. Showers and storms are possible in the afternoon hours with a high in the middle 80s. The chance of rain has increased to 70% for Sunday. Highs will be around 80. A few showers could develop on Monday with a high in the middle 80s. Highs will near the 90-degree mark for July 4th and next Wednesday. Storm chances return late next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.