Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar
Ohio Lottery
Italian Bowl

Kaptur announces UToledo research grant

By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur announced Wednesday a that the University of Toledo will be receiving a research grant, which will be a major investment in the UToledo Health Science Campus.

The $7 million research grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology will help with recruitment efforts, enhancing research and retaining faculty. It will also allow the UToledo “Bio-Safety Level Three” to be renovated and expanded to include five new suites for research studies on influenza. tuberculosis, COVID-19 and other diseases.

“They have capacities that even Cleveland doesn’t have such as our Pharmacy School,” said Kaptur. “So, we have to keep building our capabilities here in order to treat the people who live in this region. And what exists here at The University of Toledo Medical Center that I really love is a community of medicine.”

Through the funding, 21 Division of Laboratory Animal Resources rooms will be remodeled which will help with animal health research.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2023 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storms approach Fostoria on June 25th
Severe storms leave damage, power outages throughout NW Ohio/SE Michigan
Police say a man abducted a 7-month-old baby from North Baltimore and drove full-speed into a...
Infant abducted and killed after suspect drives into house
Police say officials are still working to figure out a cause of death
TPD: Two found dead in Toledo home including missing man
FILE - The U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Warren Deyampert is docked as a member of the Coast Guard...
The Titan submersible imploded, killing all 5 on board, the US Coast Guard says
A business plaza on Heatherdowns that hosts the BMV and a title bureau office went up in flames...
BMV indefinitely closed, South Toledo auto title office total loss from fire

Latest News

Kirk June 54, plead no contest to one count of willful neglect of duty after he accidentally...
Lenawee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy convicted in shooting of unarmed suspect
TLCHD is encouraging the community to purchase and eat fresh fruits and vegetables while they...
TLCHD to host multiple farmers markets this summer
Kaptur announces new UToledo research grant
6/28: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast
6/28: Derek's Wednesday Evening Forecast