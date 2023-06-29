Kaptur announces UToledo research grant

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur announced Wednesday a that the University of Toledo will be receiving a research grant, which will be a major investment in the UToledo Health Science Campus.

The $7 million research grant from the National Institute of Standards and Technology will help with recruitment efforts, enhancing research and retaining faculty. It will also allow the UToledo “Bio-Safety Level Three” to be renovated and expanded to include five new suites for research studies on influenza. tuberculosis, COVID-19 and other diseases.

“They have capacities that even Cleveland doesn’t have such as our Pharmacy School,” said Kaptur. “So, we have to keep building our capabilities here in order to treat the people who live in this region. And what exists here at The University of Toledo Medical Center that I really love is a community of medicine.”

Through the funding, 21 Division of Laboratory Animal Resources rooms will be remodeled which will help with animal health research.

