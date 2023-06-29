Lenawee Co. Sheriff’s Deputy convicted in shooting of unarmed suspect

LANSING, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lenawee County Sheriff’s Deputy was convicted on Wednesday in the shooting of an unarmed suspect in April 2022.

Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office says Kirk June 54, plead no contest to one count of willful neglect of duty after he accidentally shot an unarmed suspect with his firearm.

According to AG Nessel’s office, on April 3, 2022, June employed the Sheriff’s Department K9 to search for a suspect in a vacant lot. The dog found the victim lying on the ground and unarmed. June then pulled out his weapon and accidentally discharged it, hitting the victim in the shoulder.

“Officers who harm the community members they are sworn to protect must be held to account,” said Nessel. “The reckless or negligent shooting of an unarmed suspect is a serious offense, not a workplace accident. I’m grateful to my department’s staff for their work on this matter. Not everyone is cut out to wear a badge and this plea will ensure this defendant no longer serves as a Lenawee County Deputy.”

A condition of June’s plea requires him to resign from the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department. June is scheduled to appear in court for sentencing on Aug. 4.

