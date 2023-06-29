Birthday Club
Ohio man drowns at Summerfield campground

KOA Petersburg [FILE]
KOA Petersburg [FILE]
By WTVG Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
SUMMERFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old Pickerington man died Wednesday evening after disappearing underwater at a KOA campground.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said the man’s body was recovered shortly after 6 p.m. by citizens and staff at the 15600 Tunnicliff Rd. location.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased.

The death is under investigation.

This is the third major incident at the campground in the last three years.

A 13-year-old suffered severe injuries after going underwater in 2021.

A 15-year-old died in the pond last year in July.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

