Ohio man drowns at Summerfield campground

SUMMERFIELD TWP., Ohio (WTVG) - An 18-year-old Pickerington man died Wednesday evening after disappearing underwater at a KOA campground.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s office said the man’s body was recovered shortly after 6 p.m. by citizens and staff at the 15600 Tunnicliff Rd. location.

First responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim was pronounced deceased.

The death is under investigation.

This is the third major incident at the campground in the last three years.

A 13-year-old suffered severe injuries after going underwater in 2021.

A 15-year-old died in the pond last year in July.

